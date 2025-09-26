Benjamin Kindel Finding His Footing In First Penguins Training Camp

It's been almost three months since the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Benjamin Kindel with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Kindel was one of the top players in the entire CHL last year, finishing with 35 goals and 99 points in 64 games with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen. He's a really underrated goal scorer and has great vision in the offensive zone, but the best aspect of his game is his hockey IQ. He's always out-thinking the opposition while he's on the ice and is always in the right position.

He got to play in the Penguins' first two preseason games and was noticeable in both. He showcased his skating during Monday's game against the Montreal Canadiens and got a few good chances against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, including a breakaway, but couldn't find the back of the net.

Even though Kindel is expected to play for the Hitmen again this season, he may have earned himself another preseason game after his efforts on Wednesday. He's also really enjoying training camp thus far and found the first skate last Thursday to be "very competitive."

"Yeah, first day, I think it's a great environment," Kindel said. "A lot of great leaders and older guys showing the young guys how to work, and I think it was a very competitive first skate, and it was a lot of fun."

Kindel isn't the only player to describe this year's camp as competitive. Just ask Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

"I thought the pace of practice was really good, and a lot of competition within that, so that's what you expect from training camp," Crosby said after the September 18 practice.

Kindel is also super impressed with Muse and the rest of the Penguins' coaching staff.

When Kyle Dubas took over as president of hockey operations - and, eventually, general manager - of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the summer of 2023, the prospect pool looked quite different than it does now.

"I'm really excited to continue working with them. They seem like great coaches and great people. They want to see all of us do our best, and try and get the best out of all of us, so I'm really excited to keep working with them," Kindel said.

Kindel will be at Penguins' training camp for another practice on Friday as they get set for back-to-back preseason games. He won't be in the lineup against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, which could be a sign that he will play on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It would be pretty big for Kindel to play in that game since it's expected that a lot of the Penguins' top players will play due to Marc-Andre Fleury's return. Kindel may not be ready for the NHL yet, but his time is coming.

