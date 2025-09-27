Blue Jackets At Penguins Preseason Preview: Marc-Andre Fleury Returns To Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins picked up their first preseason win on Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Forward Philip Tomasino got the game-winning goal with 10:06 left in the third period to lift the Penguins over the Wings. The Penguins were down 2-0 after the first period before rallying late for the win.

They'll play their fourth preseason game on Saturday night, and it's set to be a special one. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will make his return to PPG Paints Arena in a Penguins uniform and will play the third period after fellow goaltender Sergei Murashov plays the first two periods.

The rest of the Penguins' lineup will feature a lot of the varsity squad mixed with a few prospects. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang, Anthony Mantha, and Justin Brazeau will all be suiting up. Erik Karlsson, who didn't participate in the optional morning skate, is also available for this contest.

Ville Koivunen, Avery Hayes, Filip Hallander, Benjamin Kindel, Harrison Brunicke, and Owen Pickering will get to test their mettle with these regulars.

The Blue Jackets will be going with a young lineup, but will still feature a couple of players who Penguins fans will recognize, including Cole Sillinger and Yegor Chinakhov.

Here are their full lines:

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET, and fans can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ or NHL Network. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!