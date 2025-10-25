Blue Jackets At Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to make it five wins in a row when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

The Penguins are coming off their best win of the season on Thursday, a 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. Despite being outplayed in the second and third periods, the Penguins punched back each time the Panthers got back in the game.

Sidney Crosby had his best performance of the season, finishing with two goals and three points. Top prospect Ben Kindel notched his second goal of the season with a beautiful shot past Sergei Bobrovsky. Tristan Jarry was sensational in goal, making a number of key saves in the third period to keep the Penguins in front.

The Penguins enter this game with a 6-2-0 record and will make a few lineup changes. Arturs Silovs will start in goal as head coach Dan Muse continues the goalie rotation. Kindel will be a healthy scratch, which is part of the organization's development plan for him. Philip Tomasino will slot back into the lineup.

Matt Dumba and Connor Clifton will slot in for Harrison Brunicke and Caleb Jones on the backend. Brunicke is being healthy scratched for the same reason that Kindel is, while Jones will be out for eight weeks after suffering a lower-body injury on Thursday.

Here are the full lines:

Forwards

Rakell-Crosby-Rust

Mantha-Malkin-Brazeau

Hallander-Novak-Tomasino

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defensemen

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Dumba-Clifton

Goaltenders

Silovs

Jarry

The Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-1 loss at the hands of the Washington Capitals on Friday night. They come into Saturday's game with a 3-4-0 record and will likely start Elvis Merzlikins in goal after starting Jet Greaves on Friday.

The Penguins are 12-1-3 against the Blue Jackets dating back to December 12, 2019.

Puck drop for this contest will be at 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and 105.9 'The X.'

