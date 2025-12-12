BREAKING: Penguins Deal Tristan Jarry To Edmonton Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a blockbuster move.

On Wednesday, the Penguins sent goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick.

Skinner, 27, is currently in the final season of a three-year contract that pays him $2.6 million per season. He has an 11-8-4 record this season to go along with a 2.83 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage.

Kulak, 31, is in the final season of a four-year deal that pays him $2.75 million annually. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound left-side blueliner has two assists on the season and is a minus-7, and he's coming off a career year offensively in 2024-25 that featured seven goals and 25 points in 82 games.

Jarry was off to a roaring start for the Penguins this season, going 9-3-1 with a .909 save percentage through 14 appearances, which is in stark contrast to a career-worst season in 2024-25 that saw him get waived by the Penguins and featured an .893 save percentage and 3.12 goals-against average. The 30-year-old Alberta native - who played for the Edmonton Oil Kings - has three years remaining on a contract that owes $5.375 million annually, and Edmonton is responsible for that full amount.

Poulin, 24, is a former first-round pick (21st overall in 2019) who hasn't quite been able to find his footing at the NHL level. In 15 career NHL games, he has two points and six penalty minutes. For Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) this season, Poulin had nine goals and 20 points in 22 games, leading the team in both goals and points.

Takeaways: Penguins Fail To Respond, Fall To Montreal Canadiens For Third Straight Loss

There have been a handful of tough losses this season for the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins">Pittsburgh Penguins</a>, as there are for any team in the NHL. And, typically, the Penguins have been able to respond well when things aren't going their way.

