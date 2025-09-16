Former Penguins Defenseman Signs Professional Tryout With Blackhawks

Former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has found a new home.

He signed a professional tryout with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday after hitting the free-agent market on July 1. He will spend training camp with the Blackhawks and try to make the opening-night roster in October.

Grzelcyk spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Penguins after signing a one-year deal with them last offseason. He got a lot of top-four minutes at 5v5 and got to quarterback the top power play unit for a good chunk of the year.

Points-wise, he had the best season of his career, finishing with 40. 39 of those points were assists.

The Penguins opted to replace him once free agency started and signed Parker Wotherspoon, Alexander Alexeyev, and Caleb Jones. Wotherspoon will certainly get a lot of playing time at the NHL level, while Alexeyev and Jones will try to make the team out of training camp.

Penguins training camp will officially get underway on Thursday, September 18.

