Former Penguins Forward Announces Retirement

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Anthony Angello has announced his retirement from hockey.

Angello, who played in 31 games for the Penguins from 2019-22, announced his retirement via his Instagram.

"The time has finally come to hang the skates up. Hockey is a beautiful game that I gave everything to, and wow, was it ever generous in return. It’s given me friends, memories, and experiences to last a lifetime. It’s allowed me to chase and accomplish childhood dreams," part of Angello's post read.

Angello compiled three goals and five points in 31 games with the Penguins. He was most recently with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals and Syracuse Crunch during the 2024-25 season. He compiled seven goals and 14 points in 41 games with the Admirals and four goals and 10 points in 19 games with the Crunch.

The Penguins picked Angello in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft. He played his college hockey at Cornell before joining the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and eventually the main NHL squad.

