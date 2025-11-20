Former Penguins Forward Signs Contract Extension With Adler Mannheim

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl has signed his extension with his team in Germany.

Kuhnhackl, who helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, will be with the Adler Mannheim Eagles for the foreseeable future. The Eagles announced an extension for the forward on Tuesday.

He has been with the Eagles for the last three seasons and has compiled one goal and seven points in nine games to start the 2025-26 season. Kuhnhackl played in 43 games last season, finishing with 10 goals and 20 points.

He broke into the NHL with the Penguins during the 2015-16 season and finished the regular season with five goals and 15 points in 42 games. He went on to score two goals and compile five points in the playoffs.

Kuhnhackl scored one goal and had two points in 11 playoff games in 2017 after finishing the regular season with four goals and 16 points in 57 games. He later played for the New York Islanders in 2018-19 and 2019-20 before heading overseas.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!