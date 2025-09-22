'I've Got A Lot To Prove': Quinn Beauchesne Enjoying Training Camp, Vows To Keep Building

Pittsburgh Penguins defensive prospect Quinn Beauchesne is one of the Penguins' 2025 NHL Draft picks participating in this year's training camp.

Beauchesne, picked in the fifth round of the draft, is a brilliant skater and showcased that skill during development camp, and especially the Prospects Challenge earlier this month. He also showed that he has some snarl and was a goal away from getting a Gordie Howe hat trick in one of the Prospect Challenge games.

He's participating in Group C during training camp, and is getting to learn from some longtime NHL veterans, including Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell. Beauchesne has had a lot of fun at camp thus far, but knows he has a lot to prove going forward.

"I've got a lot to prove," Beauchesne said. "Obviously, not being necessarily a high-round draft pick, just trying to put everything into every single day, every practice, every game. I don't look too far ahead, but yeah, obviously, the main goal is trying to get signed, trying to make the team coming out of here. I think I have abilities to play in the NHL, whether that's soon or in a couple of years down the road, but just trying to do absolutely everything I can."

His skating is definitely NHL-caliber, and he has a good first-pass coming out of his own zone. If he can add a little more offensive tools to his game, there's a chance he could be a well-rounded defenseman once he potentially comes up to the NHL.

Beauchesne is set to spend the 2025-26 season with the OHL's Guelph Storm, and it will be his third season with them. He finished the 2024-25 season with six goals and 24 points in 49 games.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!