"It’s always a possibility, you know": Pat Brisson Weights In On Crosby's Future

The Pittsburgh Penguins have Sidney Crosby locked up for the next two seasons, but that hasn't stopped some of the national media from discussing him leaving the franchise.

He has shown no interest in even thinking about leaving the Penguins. However, Pat Brisson, Crosby's agent, was asked about some of those rumors by The Athletic's Pierre Lebrun on Wednesday and didn't exactly squash them.

“I mean, I’m answering something that, let’s put it this way, it’s always a possibility, you know?” Brisson told Lebrun in an interview.

Brisson added that he believes Crosby should be playing playoff hockey every year. Crosby hasn't been in the playoffs since the 2021-22 season, when the Penguins lost to the New York Rangers in the first round. The Penguins had a 3-1 series lead on the Rangers before losing in seven games.

Since then, the Penguins have missed the playoffs in three-straight seasons and are in the middle of a rebuild. General manager Kyle Dubas is trying to return the Penguins to contention as urgently as possible, but it's going to take some time.

Despite Brisson's comments, Crosby will play his 21st NHL season with the Penguins when the 2025-26 season starts in October. The Penguins will open the year against the Rangers October 7 inside Madison Square Garden.

