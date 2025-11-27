McGroarty Shines Again, Brunicke Makes AHL Season Debut As WBS Penguins Beat Hershey Bears

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins secured a massive win over the Hershey Bears on Wednesday evening.

The WBS Penguins came into Wednesday's game with a 13-4-1 record, good for first place in the Atlantic Division, and kept their top spot after a 6-3 win over the Bears. They're now 14-4-1 and have 29 points in 19 games.

Boko Imama got things going for the WBS Penguins off a beautiful goal on a penalty shot in the first period. He came in on the right side in the offensive zone and rifled a beautiful backhand shot past the Bears goaltender.

After that, Rutger McGroarty continued his hot start with his third goal in three games. He fired an absolute snipe top shelf to make it 2-0 later in the first period. He also added two assists, bringing his total to five points.

He continues to look better and better, and it's only a matter of time before he gets called up to the NHL.

Avery Hayes (two goals), Philip Tomasino, and Sam Poulin also scored for the Penguins. This was Tomasino's first game in WBS after he cleared waivers and was reassigned. McGroarty had a great no-look assist on Tomasino's goal, which made it a 4-2 game.

Harrison Brunicke was also in the lineup for WBS after he was sent down on a conditioning assignment. He had been accumulated at least five scratches in a row in the NHL, paving the way for him to be sent to WBS.

He was paired with Aleander Alexeyev for his first game on the second pair.

Next up for WBS is a game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Black Friday (Nov. 28).

