On This Day In Penguins' History: Lemieux's Purchase Of Penguins Approved

When looking back through Pittsburgh Penguins’ history, there are so many moments that ended up changing the course of the franchise and of NHL history.

Such was the case 26 years ago on Sept. 1, 1999.

Leading up to that fateful day, the Penguins were in a bad spot financially. They were more than $90 million in debt and had just filed for bankruptcy in November of 1998. It was looking more and more like the Penguins would need to be relocated outside of Pittsburgh.

Then, the man who had previously been a franchise icon on the ice stepped up to become the team’s hero off of it, too.

Earlier in 1999, Mario Lemieux had already started a process to purchase the Penguins from then-owners Howard Baldwin and Morris Belzberg. At the time, the team owed Lemieux $32.5 million in deferred salary during what was his first retirement, which began in 1997 after a long battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The plan? Lemieux took $20 million of that deferred salary to invest into an ownership stake in the team, as his ultimate goal was to keep the Penguins in Pittsburgh under a new ownership group that included him in the mix. He took $5 million more out of that toward operating expenses, and he completely deferred the remaining $7.5 million altogether.

The result? Lemieux got billionaire investor Ron Burkle in on the purchase as well, and he and Burkle bought the team from Baldwin and Belzberg for $107 million. The team’s debts were paid off by 2005, and Lemieux and Burkle officially saved the Penguins from relocation and kept the already-storied franchise in Pittsburgh.

Sept. 1, 1999 holds such a significant place in Pittsburgh’s history for a lot of reasons. For one, it was one of the closest times the team ever came to relocation - the issue re-emerged in 2007 when the team faced liquidation and, allegedly, got pretty close to moving to Kansas City - and Lemieux and company saved the team from the eventuality of that fate.

It also cemented the indelible tether between Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Of course, Lemieux since sold the Penguins to Fenway Sports Group (FSG) in December of 2021, and - despite rumored interest in re-purchasing the team from FSG - is now only a minority shareholder in the organization.

But his legacy is still all over it.

Prior to owning the team, Lemieux - drafted first overall by the Penguins in 1984 - led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 1991 and 1992 and was the face of the franchise, even beyond his first retirement. Health setbacks caused him to miss significant time, and he did make a brief NHL comeback that stretched from December 2000 to January 2006 - and he got to pass the torch and play alongside new franchise icon Sidney Crosby for a brief time before hanging up his skates for good.

Throughout his all-too-short playing career, Lemieux amassed 690 goals and 1,723 points in 915 NHL games. His on-ice performance would have been enough to cement his place as both the greatest Penguin of all time and one of the greatest - arguably, the greatest - NHL players of all time.

But the fact that his love for Pittsburgh and the Penguins didn’t stop at his playing days speaks to how much inevitability is associated with Lemieux and the franchise. He singlehandedly took the mantle to save the team in 1999, and he did it with a little more help again in 2007. He won three more Stanley Cups as an owner in 2009, 2016, and 2017. He became a mentor, a friend, and - for a little while - a landlord to Crosby, who has followed in Lemieux’s footsteps by sticking it out with the Penguins through some tough times.

In fact, Lemieux’s decision to purchase the Penguins in 1999 changed the entire culture of the franchise. It prioritized a winning culture and gave other all-time great players in Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang the example and the motivation to remain loyal to the team that drafted them.

That culture was even special enough to set the stage for an eventual reunion between Jaromir Jagr - another Penguins’ and NHL all-time great - and the Penguins despite a tumultuous end to Jagr’s time in Pittsburgh as a player.

With the 1999 purchase, Lemieux not only made the Pittsburgh Penguins his personal business. He also created a culture of family, and that is something that has gone hand-in-hand with the organization and its players, coaches, and staff ever since.

No matter what happens in the Penguins’ future - and whether his name is listed as an owner in any capacity or not - Mario Lemieux left his mark on the Penguins’ franchise and will be forever remembered and revered for his hand in making Pittsburgh a hockey town for good.

And that doesn’t figure to change anytime soon.

