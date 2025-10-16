Penguins' 2025 Fifth-Round Pick Continues Hot Start To 2025-26 Season

Back in June, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Jordan Charron in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

They took a bet on his skill and so far, they have to be pleased with the way he's playing for the OHL's Soo Greyhounds. Charron scored his ninth goal of the season on Wednesday night after only having 10 goals in all of last season. He came in on a mini breakaway and wired a wicked shot that found the back of the net.

Charron already has nine goals and 13 points in 11 games to start this year. He finished with 10 goals and 21 points in 48 games last year. He's currently projected to finish the year with 56 goals and 81 points in 68 games, which would all be career-highs.

While he may not compile those numbers, there's no denying that he looks like a different player this season. He also showed his underrated release at Penguins' development camp back in July.

His progress will be fun to keep tracking during the year.

