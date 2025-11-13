Penguins' 2025 Seventh-Round Pick Continues To Impress In WHL

The early returns for the Pittsburgh Penguins 2025 NHL Draft class continue to be strong.

Kale Dach, who was picked in the seventh round of the draft, has been outstanding for the WHL's Calgary Hitmen in his first season with them.

After compiling 22 goals and 87 points in 54 games for the BCHL's Sherwood Park Crusaders last season, he made the jump to the WHL for this year and already has 10 goals and 20 points in 18 games.

He leads the Hitmen in points and is projected to finish the season with 38 goals and 76 points in 68 games. Dach is more of a playmaker than a goal scorer, but he has some really strong hockey IQ and sees the ice really well.

This is expected to be Dach's only season in the WHL since he is committed to Penn State for the 2026-27 season. Despite being a late-round pick, he's someone that you should have your eye on a bit more.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!