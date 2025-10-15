Penguins' 2025 Seventh-Round Pick Off To Solid Start In WHL

There are several young Pittsburgh Penguins' prospects who are starting off their respective 2025-26 seasons on a high note.

And one of them has some ties to a current Penguins' rookie.

Forward Kale Dach - selected in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft - is off to a nice start with the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL in his first season with the team. In seven games so far, he is tied for the team lead in goals with three, and he has six points on the season.

The 18-year-old center from Edmonton, Alberta spent the last two seasons with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the BCHL, and he was signed to a WHL Scholarship and Development agreement by Calgary for the 2025-26 season. In two seasons with the Crusaders, Dach registered 32 goals and 124 points in 91 games.

If the Hitmen ring a bell for Penguins' fans, it may be because they are also the junior team of NHL rookie Ben Kindel, who has played in four games with Pittsburgh and recorded his first NHL goal on Saturday in a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Last season for Calgary, Kindel put up 35 goals and 99 points in 65 games, which was good enough for second among 2025 draft-eligible forwards last season.

Another Penguins' forward prospect - Tanner Howe - also plays for the Hitmen, but he is currently in recovery after ACL surgery in April. Howe has been skating but is not expected to be back in Calgary's lineup until at least the end of the calendar year.

