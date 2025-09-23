Penguins Announce 2025 Hall Of Fame Class

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced their 2025 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday morning.

Scotty Bowman, Eddie Johnston, Kevin Stevens, and Ron Francis were named to the Penguins' Hall of Fame and will be honored with a special on-ice ceremony before the Penguins' game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 25.

Bowman started as the Penguins' Director of Player Personnel during the 1990-91 season before transitioning to head coach for the next two seasons. He helped guide the Penguins to their second Stanley Cup in franchise history during the 1991-92 season.

Johnston has spent nearly five decades with the Penguins, holding numerous roles. He has served as the head coach, general manager, assistant general manager, and senior advisor throughout his time with the franchise. As the GM, he selected Mario Lemieux with the first overall pick in the 1984 NHL Draft and traded for Paul Coffey and Kevin Stevens.

As the Penguins head coach, Johnston compiled 232 wins, which ranks third in franchise history behind Mike Sullivan and Dan Bylsma.

Stevens played for the Penguins from 1987-95 and later from 2000-02. He helped the Penguins win back-to-back cups in 1991 and 1992, and finished his Penguins tenure with 260 goals and 555 points in 522 games. His best individual season of his career came with the Penguins in 1991-92 when he amassed 54 goals and 123 points in 80 games.

Francis spent eight seasons with the Penguins after being acquired from the Hartford Whalers in 1991, and helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups. He won the Selke Trophy as a member of the Penguins during the 1994-95 season and appeared in 533 games with the Penguins, finishing with 164 goals and 613 points.

He's currently the president of hockey operations for the Seattle Kraken and is fifth on the NHL's all-time points list with 1,798.

