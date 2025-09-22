Penguins Announce Roster For First Preseason Game Against Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced their roster for their first preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

The Penguins will have a morning skate at 11:30 a.m. ET before flying to Montreal to take on the Habs at 7 p.m. ET. Anthony Mantha, Tommy Novak, Tristan Broz, Robby Fabbri, and Ben Kindel headline the team at forward, while Harrison Brunicke, Owen Pickering, Connor Clifton, and Matt Dumba headline the defensive group.

Sergei Murashov and Joel Blomqvist are the two goaltenders on this roster, and a starter will likely be named after Monday's morning skate.

Fans will get to see a lot of the Penguins' top prospects in this game and see how close some of them are to the NHL, including Kindel, Broz, Brunicke, Pickering, and Murashov. Forward Avery Hayes is also on this roster after dominating the Prospects Challenge earlier this month.

You can view the full roster here

.

