Penguins Announce Roster For Monday's Preseason Game Against Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins have dropped their roster for Monday's preseason contest against the Detroit Red Wings.

After dressing most of the "A" roster for Marc-Andre Fleury's homecoming game on Saturday, the Penguins will dress a younger roster on Monday. Players like Benjamin Kindel, Avery Hayes, Filip Hallander, Ville Koivunen, Filip Larsson, and Philip Tomasino will be in the lineup for this game.

Here's a look at the full roster:

Forwards

Filip Hallander

Robby Fabbri

Boko Imama

Joona Koppanen

Tommy Novak

Sam Poulin

Ville Koivunen

Danton Heinen

Valtteri Puustinen

Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Philip Tomasino

Ben Kindel

Avery Hayes

Defensemen

Jack St. Ivany

Ryan Shea

Matt Dumba

Ryan Graves

Chase Pietila

Philip Kemp

Alexander Alexeyev

Goaltenders

Tristan Jarry

Filip Larsson

The Penguins dressed a similar roster against the Red Wings in Pittsburgh on Friday, resulting in a 3-2 come-from-behind win. Connor Dewar, Robby Fabbri, and Philip Tomasino were the goal scorers for the Penguins in that contest.

Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena will be at 7 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game on the Penguins' official website or listen to it on 105.9 'The X.'

