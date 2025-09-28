    • Powered by Roundtable

    Penguins Announce Roster For Monday's Preseason Game Against Red Wings

    Hunter Hodies
    Sep 28, 2025, 23:42
    Hunter Hodies
    Sep 28, 2025, 23:42
    Updated at: Sep 28, 2025, 23:42

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have dropped their roster for Monday's preseason contest against the Detroit Red Wings. 

    After dressing most of the "A" roster for Marc-Andre Fleury's homecoming game on Saturday, the Penguins will dress a younger roster on Monday. Players like Benjamin Kindel, Avery Hayes, Filip Hallander, Ville Koivunen, Filip Larsson, and Philip Tomasino will be in the lineup for this game. 

    Here's a look at the full roster:

    Forwards

    • Filip Hallander
    • Robby Fabbri
    • Boko Imama
    • Joona Koppanen
    • Tommy Novak
    • Sam Poulin
    • Ville Koivunen
    • Danton Heinen
    • Valtteri Puustinen
    • Rafael Harvey-Pinard
    • Philip Tomasino
    • Ben Kindel
    • Avery Hayes

    Defensemen

    • Jack St. Ivany
    • Ryan Shea
    • Matt Dumba
    • Ryan Graves
    • Chase Pietila
    • Philip Kemp
    • Alexander Alexeyev

    Goaltenders

    • Tristan Jarry
    • Filip Larsson

    The Penguins dressed a similar roster against the Red Wings in Pittsburgh on Friday, resulting in a 3-2 come-from-behind win. Connor Dewar, Robby Fabbri, and Philip Tomasino were the goal scorers for the Penguins in that contest. 

    Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena will be at 7 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game on the Penguins' official website or listen to it on 105.9 'The X.' 

