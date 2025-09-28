Penguins Announce Roster For Monday's Preseason Game Against Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins have dropped their roster for Monday's preseason contest against the Detroit Red Wings.
After dressing most of the "A" roster for Marc-Andre Fleury's homecoming game on Saturday, the Penguins will dress a younger roster on Monday. Players like Benjamin Kindel, Avery Hayes, Filip Hallander, Ville Koivunen, Filip Larsson, and Philip Tomasino will be in the lineup for this game.
Here's a look at the full roster:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goaltenders
The Penguins dressed a similar roster against the Red Wings in Pittsburgh on Friday, resulting in a 3-2 come-from-behind win. Connor Dewar, Robby Fabbri, and Philip Tomasino were the goal scorers for the Penguins in that contest.
Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena will be at 7 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game on the Penguins' official website or listen to it on 105.9 'The X.'
Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!