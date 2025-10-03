Penguins Announce Roster For Preseason Finale Against Sabres

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the roster for their final preseason game on Friday against the Buffalo Sabres.

As expected, this game will serve as the "dress rehearsal" for the A squad, but not everyone on the roster will play. Friday's roster includes 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders. The morning skate at 10:30 a.m. ET will be pretty telling when it comes to who will be in the lineup.

Here's the full roster:

Forwards

Sidney Crosby

Evgeni Malkin

Rickard Rakell

Filip Hallander

Justin Brazeau

Blake Lizotte

Tommy Novak

Connor Dewar

Anthony Mantha

Ville Koivunen

Philip Tomasino

Noel Acciari

Ben Kindel

Avery Hayes

Defensemen

Ryan Shea

Matt Dumba

Ryan Graves

Parker Wotherspoon

Harrison Brunicke

Caleb Jones

Erik Karlsson

Kris Letang

Connor Clifton

Goaltenders

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

All 26 of these players practiced with the main NHL group on Thursday at Noon ET. The practice lasted for 90 minutes and was intense and competitive, just like the other training camp practices.

There will be a morning skate before Friday's game at 10:30 a.m. ET in Cranberry at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans in Pittsburgh can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ or listen to it on 105.9 'The X.'

