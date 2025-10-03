    • Powered by Roundtable

    Penguins Announce Roster For Preseason Finale Against Sabres

    Hunter Hodies
    Oct 3, 2025, 02:58
    Hunter Hodies
    Oct 3, 2025, 02:58
    Updated at: Oct 3, 2025, 02:58

    The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the roster for their final preseason game on Friday against the Buffalo Sabres

    As expected, this game will serve as the "dress rehearsal" for the A squad, but not everyone on the roster will play. Friday's roster includes 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders. The morning skate at 10:30 a.m. ET will be pretty telling when it comes to who will be in the lineup. 

    Here's the full roster: 

    Forwards

    Sidney Crosby

    Evgeni Malkin

    Rickard Rakell

    Filip Hallander

    Justin Brazeau

    Blake Lizotte

    Tommy Novak

    Connor Dewar

    Anthony Mantha

    Ville Koivunen

    Philip Tomasino

    Noel Acciari

    Ben Kindel

    Avery Hayes

    Defensemen

    Ryan Shea

    Matt Dumba

    Ryan Graves

    Parker Wotherspoon

    Harrison Brunicke

    Caleb Jones

    Erik Karlsson

    Kris Letang

    Connor Clifton

    Goaltenders

    Tristan Jarry

    Arturs Silovs

    Sergei Murashov

    All 26 of these players practiced with the main NHL group on Thursday at Noon ET. The practice lasted for 90 minutes and was intense and competitive, just like the other training camp practices. 

    There will be a morning skate before Friday's game at 10:30 a.m. ET in Cranberry at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

    Fans in Pittsburgh can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ or listen to it on 105.9 'The X.'

    Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab  to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!   