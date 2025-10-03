Penguins Announce Roster For Preseason Finale Against Sabres

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the roster for their final preseason game on Friday against the Buffalo Sabres.
As expected, this game will serve as the "dress rehearsal" for the A squad, but not everyone on the roster will play. Friday's roster includes 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders. The morning skate at 10:30 a.m. ET will be pretty telling when it comes to who will be in the lineup.
Here's the full roster:
Forwards
Sidney Crosby
Evgeni Malkin
Rickard Rakell
Filip Hallander
Justin Brazeau
Blake Lizotte
Tommy Novak
Connor Dewar
Anthony Mantha
Ville Koivunen
Philip Tomasino
Noel Acciari
Ben Kindel
Avery Hayes
Defensemen
Ryan Shea
Matt Dumba
Ryan Graves
Parker Wotherspoon
Harrison Brunicke
Caleb Jones
Erik Karlsson
Kris Letang
Connor Clifton
Goaltenders
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
All 26 of these players practiced with the main NHL group on Thursday at Noon ET. The practice lasted for 90 minutes and was intense and competitive, just like the other training camp practices.
There will be a morning skate before Friday's game at 10:30 a.m. ET in Cranberry at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Fans in Pittsburgh can watch the game on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ or listen to it on 105.9 'The X.'
