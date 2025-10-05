Penguins Assign Five Players to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed five players on waivers on Saturday in their attempt to finalize their 23-man roster ahead of Monday's deadline.

Defensemen Alexander Alexeyev and Ryan Graves, plus forwards Sam Poulin, Boko Imama, and Rafael Harvey-Pinard were placed on waivers but didn't get claimed by another team. They've now been assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, who are having their training camp and preseason right now.

The Penguins signed Alexeyev and Harvey-Pinard during free agency in July, and they could be call-up options from WBS if some injuries arise during the season.

Imama made his Penguins' debut last season and scored one goal in 16 games. He's great in the locker room and can be a physical presence on the ice.

Poulin has been with the organization since 2019 when the Penguins selected him in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft. Since then, he has only appeared in 13 NHL games, compiling no goals and two assists.

Graves is in the third year of a six-year contract he signed during the 2023 offseason and hasn't been the player that the Penguins were hoping they were getting when they brought him in. He had a rough first season in 2023-24 and never improved last year or during training camp this year.

The Penguins will open the 2025-26 regular season against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!