Penguins Assistant Coach Named To Team USA Olympic Staff

At least one member of the Pittsburgh Penguins' coaching staff will be on the 2026 Team USA Olympic coaching staff.

Penguins video coach Madison Nikkel has been named as one of Team USA's video coaches, joining Mike King from the Ottawa Senators. Nikkel was also on Team USA's staff at the 4 Nations Face-Off back in February.

Nikkel is about to be in his 10th season with the Penguins' organization after starting as the video coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2016-17. He was with the baby Penguins for three seasons before he was promoted to assistant video coach for the NHL team ahead of the 2019-20 season.

He held that role for a few seasons before being promoted to his current position in June 2022. He's one of the top video coaches in the league and has a knack for spotting when certain plays are offside during games.

The 2026 Winter Olympic hockey tournament will take place in Milan from February 11-22.

