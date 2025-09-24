Penguins At Blue Jackets Preseason Preview: Another Opportunity For Young Players To Show Out

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to secure their first win of the preseason on Wednesday night when they travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets.

This will be the Penguins' second preseason game after losing to the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout on Monday night. The Penguins released their roster for this game on Tuesday, which features several young players, including Ville Koivunen, Tristan Broz, Benjamin Kindel, Filip Hallander, Philip Tomasino, and Quinn Beauchesne.

Koivunen and Hallander may be on a line together after forming some chemistry together on a line during Tuesday's practice.

Broz will likely be in the top six and has had a great September so far. After showing out at the Prospects Challenge, he carried that momentum into camp and was the Penguins' lone goal scorer in their loss against the Canadiens. He has all of his confidence right now and is making a serious push for a full-time spot.

Fans will also get to see Justin Brazeau suit up as a Penguin for the first time after Penguins general manager and president Kyle Dubas signed him to a two-year contract when free agency opened on July 1. He was a solid depth scorer last year, finishing with 11 goals and 22 points in 76 games, and hopes to bring that to the Penguins this year.

The Blue Jackets will be dressing some of their best players in this game, including Sean Monahan, Kirill Marchenko, Dmitri Voronkov, Zach Werenski, Boone Jenner, and Adam Fantilli.

Monahan, Marchenko, and Voronkov are expected to be on the first line, and Jenner and Fantilli are expected to be on the second line.

Like Monday's game against the Canadiens, this will be a perfect test for some of the young Penguins players who are trying to carve out full-time roles.

Wednesday's contest will start at 7 p.m. ET and it will be streamed on the Penguins' official website.

