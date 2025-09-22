Penguins At Canadiens Preseason Preview: Young Players Aim To Prove Themselves

At long last, Pittsburgh Penguins hockey is back on Monday. They will play their first game of the preseason in the Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET.

The Penguins announced the lineup for this game on Sunday evening, and it includes a lot of young players trying to make the NHL roster. There are still some NHL veterans in this lineup, including Anthony Mantha, Tommy Novak, and Robby Fabbri, but the lineup consists mostly of young players like Harrison Brunicke, Owen Pickering, Sergei Murashov, Joel Blomqvist, Tristan Broz, Avery Hayes, and Ben Kindel.

Those players, along with several others, will be given an opportunity to impress head coach Dan Muse and the rest of the coaching staff as they push for spots on the opening night roster.

Joel Blomqvist will get the start in net and play the first half of the game before Sergei Murashov replaces him. Blomqvist is battling Arturs Silovs for the backup goaltender spot behind Tristan Jarry, but don't forget about Murashov.

Murashov is a long shot to make the NHL roster right now, but he's been the best goaltender at training camp thus far. He could at least take that momentum to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a full season before potentially being NHL-ready for the 2026-27 season.

This game will be a good test for some of the Penguins' young players since the Canadiens will have some of their regulars playing, including defenseman Noah Dobson, forwards Brendan Gallagher and Patrik Laine, and goaltender Samuel Montembeault.

The Penguins went 3-0-0 against the Canadiens during the regular season last year and outscored them 18-6. Rickard Rakell was dominant in those games, compiling three goals and six points.

You can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and view the full rosters for the game here.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!