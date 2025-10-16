Penguins At Kings Preview: Penguins Looking To Snap Two-Game Losing Streak

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play their second game of the California road trip on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Penguins started the California trip in Anaheim on Tuesday and jumped out to a 2-0 lead before losing by one goal, 4-3. The game was tied with less than two minutes to go in the third period when Penguins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon took a delay of game penalty by sending the puck over the glass.

It only took seven seconds for the Ducks' power play to cash in, thanks to forward Chris Kreider. He scored from about 15 feet out to give the Ducks the lead before they bled the rest of the clock. It was a brutal break for the Penguins, who were about to get at least a point out of the game.

They've now lost their last two games after starting the season with a 2-0-0 record. They'll try to snap that losing streak against a Kings' team that has historically been very stingy in their own end, but are off to a slow start this year, losing three of their first four games (1-2-1 record).

The Penguins conducted a morning skate before Thursday's game, and it didn't take long to notice that first-round pick Benjamin Kindel wasn't participating in line rushes. That's because he will be a healthy scratch for this game, per Penguins head coach Dan Muse. That shouldn't be too much of a surprise after Muse spoke earlier this week about their plans for both Kindel and fellow rookie Harrison Brunicke.

Here are the lines:

Forwards

Rakell-Crosby-Rust

Mantha-Malkin-Brazeau

Hallander-Novak-Tomasino

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defensemen

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Jones-Brunicke

Goaltenders

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Muse confirmed after the skate that Silovs will start in goal after Jarry played against the Ducks. Muse has been rotating the goalies between starts thus far.

Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

