Penguins At Red Wings Preseason Preview: Roster Battles Are Heating Up

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to play the Detroit Red Wings for a second time during the preseason on Monday.

The Penguins played them in Pittsburgh on Friday and came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2. Forwards Connor Dewar, Robby Fabbri, and Philip Tomasino scored in the contest.

Monday's game will take place in Detroit and will feature a similar lineup to the one that was on the ice on Friday.

Benjamin Kindel, Avery Hayes, Filip Hallander, Ville Koivunen, Robby Fabbri, Boko Imama, Matt Dumba, and Jack St. Ivany are just a few of the players who will play in this game. There are spots available up front and on the backend, and this is another opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate players competing for those positions.

Head coach Dan Muse confirmed after the morning skate that Tristan Jarry will play the entire game in net.

The Red Wings will play some of their veteran players in this game, including Patrick Kane, JT Compher, Alex DeBrincat, Moritz Seider, and Justin Holl.

Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena will be at 7 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game on the Penguins' official website or listen to it on 105.9 'The X.'

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!