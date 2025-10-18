Penguins At Sharks Preview: Penguins Look To End Road Trip On Winning Note

The Pittsburgh Penguins will wrap up their annual California trip in San Jose on Saturday night.

The Penguins are fresh off a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and are 3-2-0 heading into this game. They were down 2-0 entering the second period before scoring four unanswered goals in the final 40 minutes. Filip Hallander's first career NHL goal in the third period ended up being the game-winner.

That win over the Kings snapped a two-game losing streak since the Penguins started the road trip with a loss in Anaheim against the Ducks. They will face a winless Sharks team (0-2-2) on Saturday night, after the latter lost to the Utah Mammoth on Friday night.

Yaroslav Askarov started in goal for the Sharks on Friday, so there's a good chance former Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic will be in the net on Saturday.

The Penguins held a practice in Los Angeles on Friday before flying to San Jose, and based on the lines, it appears that Benjamin Kindel will be back in the lineup and Philip Tomasino will be scratched.

Forwards

Rakell-Crosby-Rust

Mantha-Malkin-Brazeau

Novak-Kindel-Hallander

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defensemen

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Jones-Brunicke

Tristan Jarry was the first goaltender off during Saturday's morning skate, a sign that he will be in goal for the Penguins. Assuming he gets the nod, this will be his third start of the year.

Puck drop for this game will be at 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also tune into the game on the Penguins' flagship station, 105.9 'The X.'

