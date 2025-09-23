Penguins Broadcaster Wins Emmy Award

Pittsburgh Penguins television announcer Josh Getzoff won a major award over the weekend.

Getzoff, the play-by-play announcer for the Penguins on SportsNet Pittsburgh, won a Mid-Atlantic Emmy. The Emmy recognizes excellence in the news and media professions every September, and Getzoff won one on Saturday.

It was announced by the official Emmy MidAtlantic Twitter/X account on Saturday evening.

This is a great honor for Getzoff, who has been the Penguins' PXP announcer on television for the last two seasons and will start his third season in a few weeks when the regular season gets underway.

He will be paired with Colby Armstrong for some games during the season, and Phil Bourque for others. He did games with Armstrong and Bourque last season, and even did others with Mike Rupp, but Rupp won't be returning to SportsNet Pittsburgh for this season.

Prior to joining SportsNet Pittsburgh, Getzoff had been with the Penguins' Radio Network for eight seasons.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!