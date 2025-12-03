Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Closing In On More Penguins History

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is getting close to making more Penguins history.

After notching his 17th and 18th goals of the season on Monday, Crosby is now only seven points away from tying Mario Lemieux for the most regular season points in franchise history. He's also eight points away from breaking the record.

Lemieux finished his career with 1,723 and Crosby is at 1,716.

Crosby has been really heating up over the last few games. He scored two goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets last Friday before potting another against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

He has five goals and six points in his last three games, and is second in the NHL in goals behind only Morgan Geekie and Nathan MacKinnon.

The Penguins have two more road games on this three-game trip before returning to Pittsburgh for five-straight games at PPG Paints Arena. If you haven't gotten tickets for any of those games, I suggest you do so.

