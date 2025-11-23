Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Hits New Milestone

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is already one of the best players in NHL history, and on Saturday, he added a new milestone to his outstanding career.

After notching a goal and an assist against the Seattle Kraken, he became only the sixth player in NHL history to notch 500 multi-point games, joining Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr, Marcel Dionne, Mark Messier, and Gordie Howe.

Crosby is also the third-fastest player in NHL history to reach 500 multi-point games.

Crosby scored the tying goal in the second period to make it a 1-1 game before getting an assist on Evgeni Malkin's goal in the third period that made it a 2-1 game. The Penguins eventually lost in overtime, thanks to a game-winning goal from Brandon Montour.

Despite that, Crosby hit a new milestone and is also getting closer to passing Mario Lemieux for the Penguins' franchise record in points. He's 13 away from tying Lemieux and 14 away from passing him.

The Penguins will be back in action on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!