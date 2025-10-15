Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Moves To 9th All-Time In NHL History For Assists

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby continues to climb the all-time ranks in several categories this season.

Crosby came into Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks tied for ninth for the most assists in NHL history with 1,063, and is now ninth by himself after getting the secondary assist on Rickard Rakell's goal in the first period. Crosby now has 1,064 assists and is 15 assists away from tying Adam Oates for eighth on the all-time list.

Crosby has a legit chance to pass Jaromir Jagr on the all-time assists list, who finished his NHL career with 1,155. The former came into this game with two points in three games and now has his third point to start the year.

He'll try to get his fourth later in this game or on Thursday when the Penguins travel to Los Angeles to take on the Kings.

