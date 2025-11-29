Penguins Defenseman Erik Karlsson Hits New Milestone On Friday

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson continued his stellar season on Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He got an assist on Bryan Rust's goal at the beginning of the third period, giving him 684 for his career. His 684 assists are 12th in NHL history among defensemen. He's 28 away from tying Scott Stevens for 11th on the all-time list.

That assist gave him his 885th point, tying Peter Forsberg for the eighth-most points among Swedish players in NHL history.

Karlsson has been the Penguins' best defenseman this season, compiling one goal and 15 points in 23 games. He's been great in all three zones and continues to drive offense from the blue line.

After Bryan Rust made it a 3-2 game, Sidney Crosby scored his second goal of the game to tie it before Kris Letang won it for the Penguins in overtime. It was the Penguins' first overtime win of the year.

Karlsson will look to keep climbing the ranks in these respective categories when the Penguins return to action on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

