Penguins' Defenseman Exits Pre-Season Game With Lower-Body Injury

It has been a tough 12 months for Pittsburgh Penguins' defenseman Jack St. Ivany, and it looks like things aren't getting any easier.

During Wednesday's pre-season tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, St. Ivany blocked a shot midway through the first period that appeared to hit the inside of his foot. He was helped off the ice and into the locker room and returned to the bench briefly, but he was then ruled out for the remainder of the game with a lower-body injury.

St. Ivany, 26, made the Penguins' NHL roster out of camp last season after signing a three-year extension that summer. He struggled to start the season and was re-assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), where the Penguins hoped some heavy AHL minutes would help him get back on track.

Unfortunately, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner was injured just two games later, and he missed nearly two months of action, making it hard for him to get back on track. He had just one point in 19 games at the NHL level in 2024-25, and at the AHL level, he recored one goal and 16 points to go along with a plus-9 in 37 games.

No further update on St. Ivany's status has been announced yet. Stay tuned to the THN - Pittsburgh Penguins site for updates.

