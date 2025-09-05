Penguins Defensive Prospect Quinn Beauchesne Named Alternate Captain For Guelph Storm

Quinn Beauchesne, one of three prospects that the Pittsburgh Penguins selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, has been named one of the alternate captains for the OHL's Guelph Storm this season.

The Storm announced on Thursday that Charlie Paquette will be the 34th captain in team history, and he will be joined by Beauchesne and Rowan Topp as alternate captains.

This is a great honor for Beauchesne, who is going into his third season with the Storm. He finished with two goals and seven points in 33 games during the 2023-24 season and six goals and 24 points in 49 games last season.

He participated in development camp in early July and looked solid during some of the drills and scrimmages. Yes, it was only development camp but he still showed his skating ability and created space each time he had the puck.

There's a chance that he could participate in the prospects challenge for the Penguins, which is set for September 11-15. The Penguins haven't announced the full roster yet but it should be on the way soon.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!