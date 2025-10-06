Penguins Defensive Prospect Set To Start 2025-26 Season In ECHL

Pittsburgh Penguins defensive prospect Emil Pieniniemi won't be in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to start the 2025-26 season.

After being sent down to the WBS Penguins during training camp, the WBS Penguins assigned him to the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday. Pieniniemi will start the season with the Nailers once their season gets underway.

Tommy Budnick, Brayden Edwards, Zach Gallant, Max Graham, Brent Johnson, Daniel Laatsch, and Zach Urdahl will join Pieniniemi in Wheeling.

This will be Pieniniemi's first season with the Nailers after spending the previous season with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs, finishing with 10 goals and 60 points in 60 games. He also compiled four goals and 10 points in 11 playoff games.

If he plays well, he could make his debut with the WBS Penguins during the season as he continues to develop. He was picked by the Penguins in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft and spent a lot of time in Finland before playing in Kingston last year.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!