Penguins' Former First-Round Pick Re-Assigned To AHL

While one Pittsburgh Penguins' forward prospect is slated to make his NHL debut on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres, another is headed back to the AHL.

On Tuesday, the Penguins re-assigned forward Sam Poulin to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), potentially clearing up a roster spot for one of their injured forwards to return to the lineup. Ville Koivunen skated in a full capacity with the team Tuesday, and injured forwards Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, and Filip Hallander skated prior to the main session.

Poulin, 24, was drafted 21st overall by the Penguins in 2019. He has bounced back and forth between the AHL and NHL since 2022-23 and has only appeared in 15 NHL games, including two this season. In that small sample, he has recorded just two points and is a minus-5.

He was enjoying a productive season in WBS prior to his call-up, registering seven goals and 15 points in 16 AHL games. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound forward leads WBS in scoring and was one of the team's top producers last season, too, when he put up 19 goals and 43 points in 57 games.

He will return to a WBS team that has won five out of its last seven games and leads the Atlantic Division with a 13-4-1 record.

'He's A Great Player': Tristan Broz Confirmed To Make NHL Debut Wednesday Against Buffalo Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins' forward prospect Tristan Broz will make his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres On Wednesday

