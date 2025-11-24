Penguins Forward Prospect Has 17-Game Point Streak In WHL

Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect Ryan Miller is off to an outrageous start to the 2025-26 WHL season.

After notching an assist for the Portland Winterhawks during Saturday's game, he now has a 17-game point streak in the WHL, which is the best in the league. He has seven goals and 28 points in 24 games to start the year.

This is his third full season with the Winterhawks after finishing the 2024-25 season with 16 goals and 31 points in 50 games. Miller is three points away from matching his career-high in the WHL last year and is projected to finish this season with 20 goals and 80 points in 68 games.

Miller was picked by the Penguins in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft and is set to play for the University of Denver during the 2026-27 season.

Let's see if he can extend his point streak to 18 games when the Winterhawks play next on Friday.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!