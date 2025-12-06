Penguins Forward Prospect Named Player Of The Month

It's Will Horcoff's world, and we're all just living in it.

Horcoff, one of three players selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, was recently named to Team USA's preliminary roster for the World Juniors and the Big Ten First Star of the Week.

He now has another honor after he was named the Hockey Commissioners Association Player of the Month to end the week. He finished the month of November with nine goals in nine games, five of which were game-winning goals.

Coming into Friday's game against Michigan State, Horcoff recorded 18 goals and 26 points in his first 18 games. He has been one of the top players in college hockey and is already a favorite for the Hobey Baker Award. The award is given to the best player in college hockey each year.

Horcoff notched an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over Michigan State and will try to produce again on Saturday when the two teams meet again in Ann Arbor.

