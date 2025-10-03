Penguins Forward Takes Big Step In Recovery On Friday

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rutger McGroarty has missed all of training camp and the preseason with an upper-body injury.

General manager and president Kyle Dubas announced before camp started that McGroarty would be out indefinitely with this injury, which was a tough blow to the team. He was set to compete for a spot on the opening-night roster after looking NHL-ready during his second stint in the league at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Despite being out with the injury, he made progress in his quest to return on Friday, skating on the ice for the first time during training camp.

It's unlikely that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season on Tuesday, but it's still great news that he's back on the ice. McGroarty showed instant chemistry with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby at the end of the 2024-25 season and could get more reps with him once he's ready to return.

McGroarty played in eight NHL games last season, compiling one goal and three points. He also played in 60 games for the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, compiling 14 goals and 39 points.

The Penguins will play their final game of the preseason on Friday at 7 p.m. ET against the Buffalo Sabres.

