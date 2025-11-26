Penguins Forward Ville Koivunen Skates With Tristan Broz During Practice, Could Return From Injury On Wednesday

It's been 11 days since Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ville Koivunen last played in a game.

He played in the first NHL Global Series game against the Nashville Predators in Sweden before getting banged up. He was eventually placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and designated as "week-to-week."

Koivunen is back at practice this week and was taking line rushes on the third line with Tristan Broz and Tommy Novak on Tuesday. Assuming Koivunen gets cleared to return on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres, he's excited to get the chance to play with Broz after the two were teammates in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last year and a little bit this year.

"It's a lot of fun to play with him. Of course, we played a lot together last year, so he's a great player. He's great with the puck. He can win some battles, too," Koivunen said after Tuesday's practice.

Koivunen is still searching for his first NHL goal, but it's not for a lack of trying. He has hit multiple posts and has had some other glorious opportunities, but the puck hasn't found the back of the net.

His confidence had been growing since coming back from WBS before he got hurt. Now, he'll try and help the Penguins snap out of their rut since they have lost seven of their last nine games and aren't in a playoff spot going into Wednesday.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!