Penguins Goaltending Prospect Named AHL Player Of The Week

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov has been on fire to start the 2025-26 AHL season.

He's a major reason why the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have won their first seven games of the season, compiling a 5-0 record with a 1.40 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage.

Due to his excellent start, Murashov was named the AHL's Player of the Week after stopping 51 of 52 shots this past week.

He's taken the starter's job in WBS, and likely won't be giving it back. He was the best goaltender at training camp and during the preseason, but the Penguins want him to get a full season in WBS for development purposes. If he crushes it, there's a chance that he could be the Penguins' starting goaltender as soon as next season.

Murashov has been great in each league he has played in during his career and has elite athleticism in the crease. His side-to-side movement is also exceptional, and he always looks calm and composed in each game.

The WBS Penguins will try and win their eighth game in a row on Wednesday against the Providence Bruins.

