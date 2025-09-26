Penguins Goaltending Prospect Out Week-to-Week

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Joel Blomqvist is set to miss the start of the 2025-26 season.

Penguins PR tweeted on Friday that Blomqvist will be out for a minimum of four weeks with a lower-body injury. He was originally day-to-day with the injury and missed Wednesday's scrimmage before the announcement was made on Friday.

This is some brutal news for Blomqvist, as he has been battling Arturs Silovs for the backup goaltender spot behind Tristan Jarry during training camp. Blomqvist played the first half of Monday's opening preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens and pitched a shutout before Sergei Murashov came in for the second half of the game.

Blomqvist played in 15 games for the Penguins last year, finishing with a 3.81 goals-against average and an .885 save percentage.

Silovs and Jarry appear to be favorites for the two goaltending spots heading into the regular season, which is set to start on October 7. The Penguins will open the season against the New York Rangers on that date at 8 p.m. ET.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!