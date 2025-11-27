Penguins Have Passed The Thanksgiving Benchmark

The Pittsburgh Penguins got back in the win column on Wednesday night, beating the Buffalo Sabres 4-2.

The win improved the Penguins' record to 11-6-5, good for 27 points. Their 27 points are enough to be in the final playoff spot at Thanksgiving, which could be a big deal.

From the 2005-06 season through the end of last season (2024-25), 77% of teams that are in a playoff spot on Thanksgiving have gone on to make the playoffs. Even for just last season, 12 of the 16 teams that were in a playoff spot on Thanksgiving made the playoffs.

It could be a good omen for the Penguins, who are trying to get healthier for the December gauntlet. They'll be playing basically every other day in that month, and against some top Stanley Cup contenders.

Before December gets underway, the Penguins will finish November off with games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs this Friday and Saturday.

