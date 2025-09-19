Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse Provides Injury Update On Kevin Hayes

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kevin Hayes was having a great training camp practice on Thursday before taking a big hit from defenseman Ryan Graves along the boards.

Hayes stayed down for a few moments before some trainers assisted him off the ice. He didn't return to Thursday's practice and missed Friday's practice as well.

After day two of training camp, head coach Dan Muse told reporters that Hayes is out with an upper-body injury and will be re-evaluated in about a month. He won't be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season on October 7.

Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) on X

Dan Muse provided an update on Kevin Hayes, who got hurt during the first day of training camp: "He's out with an upper-body injury. We're going to be re-evaluating in about a month. Based on that timeframe, he will not be available to start the season."

It's really tough news for Hayes since he's trying to win a roster spot. He was all over the ice on Thursday before going down with his injury.

Hayes was a solid depth contributor last season, finishing with 13 goals and 23 points in 64 games. He spent a lot of time in the bottom six, but also contributed on the man-advantage at times.

The Penguins will have their third practice of training camp at 8:45 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. It will be free and open to the public.

