Penguins Make First Cut; Announce Roster For Second Pre-season Tilt

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins made some roster decisions - both for their training camp roster and for their next pre-season game.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that forward Travis Hayes was assigned to his junior team, the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL. Hayes was selected in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, and he is the younger brother of Penguins' forward prospect Avery Hayes, who remains on the training camp roster.

In addition to the roster trim, the Penguins also announced their roster for Wednesday's tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which will be their second game of the pre-season.

It will feature mostly fresh faces in comparison to the players from their 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, but there are a few carryovers. Dressing for the second consecutive pre-season game are forwards Tristan Broz, Ben Kindel, and Atley Calvert as well as defenseman Connor Clifton. Otherwise, it's a new cast of characters.

Here is the full lineup for Wednesday's game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus:

Forwards

– Aidan McDonough

– Aaron Huglen

– Filip Hallander

– Justin Brazeau

– Connor Dewar

– Nolan Renwick

– Tristan Broz

– Ville Koivunen

– Blake Lizotte

– Philip Tomasino

– Zach Gallant

– Ben Kindel

– Atley Calvert

Defensemen

– Jack St. Ivany

– Sebastian Aho

– Philip Kemp

– Alexander Alexeyev

– Connor Clifton

– Quinn Beauchesne

– Caleb Jones

Goaltenders

– Filip Larsson

– Arturs Silovs

In addition to the pre-season matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Penguins also added an intrasquad scrimmage to their schedule Wednesday morning. This will take place at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Pa. at 9:30 a.m. and will feature the remaining players on the training camp roster who are not partaking in the pre-season game.

That scrimmage is free and open to the public. Full scrimmage rosters can be viewed here.

