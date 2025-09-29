Penguins Make Five More Roster Cuts On Monday

The Pittsburgh Penguins trimmed their training camp roster again on Monday.

Before the morning skate, they announced that they have reassigned Cal Burke, Finn Harding, Atley Calvert, Nolan Renwick, and Aaron Huglen to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins training camp. The WBS Penguins training camp will start at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Monday before moving to Northeast Pennsylvania at a later date.

The Penguins' training camp roster is now down to 43 players heading into Monday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. There will likely be more cuts coming later in the week before the Penguins' final preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Puck drop for Monday's preseason contest will be at 7 p.m. ET and fans can stream the game on the Penguins' official website or listen to it on 105.9 'The X.'

