Penguins Notebook: Injured Players Skate, Vibes High To Close Out Practice

After an optional practice Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins took to the ice Wednesday for a longer session that included everyone.

And - once again - even several injured players.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Jack St. Ivany took part in practice for the second consecutive day, as Jarry was a full participant while St. Ivany was still donning a white no-contact jersey. Injured forwards Rickard Rakell, Justin Brazeau, and Noel Acciari also took the ice for a second consecutive day prior to the team practice.

Little by little, the Penguins are getting healthier. And they've managed to stay afloat despite their injury struggles. Still, an important stretch of games looms, as five of their next seven opponents are currently out of the playoff picture.

So, they know how important it is to keep banking points until their injured players come back into the fold - and in preparation for the gauntlet they have waiting for them in December, which includes a stretch of 10 games in 17 days.

"Obviously, every game is important," center Ben Kindel said. "So, right now, we just have to keep banking points and keep riding our momentum. These points are really going to matter, especially down the stretch. We all want to make the playoffs here, so every point is going to matter, and we're going to fight, scratch, and claw to get each and every one."

On Friday, the 2025-26 NHL Global Series kicks off.

Obviously, there is a lot of fight in this group, and it was a hard practice Wednesday - even if there were some fun and games after, which I'll get to in a second. The Penguins rolled with these lines and pairings, which included forward Sam Poulin, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Tuesday:

Forwards

Connor Dewar - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Kevin Hayes - Evgeni Malkin - Anthony Mantha

Tommy Novak - Kindel - Poulin

Joona Koppanen - Blake Lizotte - Danton Heinen

Philip Tomasino

Defensemen

Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea - Kris Letang

Ryan Graves - Connor Clifton

Matt Dumba - Harrison Brunicke

St. Ivany

Goaltenders

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

Jarry

Tomasino clears waivers

Of note, Philip Tomasino did clear waivers Tuesday and will, presumably, be assigned to WBS. The 24-year-old forward registered one point in nine games with the Penguins this season.

If Tomasino is re-assigned to WBS, it will clear a spot for another player to take his place on the roster. This will be something to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Post-practice fun

At the conclusion of the formal team practice, a large group of players stayed out for a long while playing some on-ice games. And, no not an actual game, but just little minigames.

Crosby, Letang, and Dumba were the veterans among the group, and the rest of it comprised of Kindel, Poulin, Brunicke, Wotherspoon, Shea, and the two young goaltenders in Silovs and Murashov.

There may have been a few others. But, regardless, things like this don't always happen - and it's a real testament to how much chemistry this group has.

"I think you see [the youthful energy]," head coach Dan Muse said. "I also think it's a mix. You've got a group of guys - some guys that have been doing this for 20-plus years - and other guys that are first-year in the league, and they're just all about the game. And that's probably the biggest thing for me. When you're seeing what goes on after practice, too, sometimes we've got to put a stop clock on practice and be like, 'Alright, this has been enough.' But that's a good thing. I'd way rather that than guys that just want to get out of here. These guys truly love the game.

And I think it's the young guys, definitely, they add to it... but the veteran guys, also, they add to it a ton, too, because they're showing those young guys [that] you could be doing this for 20 years, and you can just still love the stuff after practice and being on the ice. Those things are fun, and you want to see that. I don't know if that's the case everywhere, but it is here, and these guys... they love being out there, and it's awesome."

What's the plan for Brunicke?

Brunicke and Muse were both asked about whether or not they have a plan for the 19-year-old defenseman, who has now been scratched for five consecutive NHL games and is eligible for an AHL conditioning stint.

And both were equally coy when talking about it and simply re-emphasized that there is a plan.

"We have a plan for him, and we've been working through that plan," Muse said. "There have been a lot of discussions on that with him and our plan and continuing to execute it. There's on-ice, there's off-ice, there's video... I think there's a lot of things, too, that have gone on behind the scenes, which might not be, maybe, as evident there just from coming in and watching practice. But there is a plan. I'm not going to get into any more details on it past that, but we're continuing to work through that with him, and we feel like it's been going well."

Brunicke certainly wants to get back on the ice and into game action, but he understands that there is a process and a plan and trusts that plan.

"I want to play. That's, kind of, the thing," Brunicke said. "Right now, it's obviously tough watching all the time, but like I said, it's my job just to show up and do the best I can, and my time will come. They have a plan for me.

"Every time I'm here with these guys, whether it's going for dinner or watching games, stuff like that... I'm taking it all in and listening to what they have to say. I got guys here that are really helping me, so yeah, that's kind of the big thing here is taking it day-by-day."

