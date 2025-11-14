Penguins Notebook: Penguins Practice On Thursday Before Friday's NHL Global Series Game Against Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins had their final practice on Thursday before playing the Nashville Predators in the NHL's Global Series in Sweden on Friday.

This will be the first of two meetings against the Predators in Sweden before the teams play again for the second and final time on Sunday.

Here were a look at the lines:

Kindel-Crosby-Rust

Novak-Malkin-Mantha

Dewar-Lizotte-Koppanen

Koivunen-Hayes-Tomasino/Heinen

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Shea-Letang

Clifton-Brunicke

Dumba-Graves

Heinen appears to be the odd-man out at forward, meaning that Philip Tomasino would get the spot on the fourth line. It's put up or shut up time for him since he has really struggled to open the season.

Brunicke has been scratched for three games in a row, but if he returns on Friday, his entry-level contract would kick in since it would be his 10th NHL game.

All three goaltenders (Arturs Silovs, Sergei Murashov, and Filip Larsson) got work during practice, but if head coach Dan Muse keeps up the rotation, Silovs would start on Friday. Larsson is up as a third goaltender for this trip after Murashov made his NHL debut last Sunday.

A win would get the Penguins to 10-5-3 and snap a two-game losing streak.

