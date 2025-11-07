Penguins Overcome Another Blown Lead, Take Down Washington Capitals

For the first 20 minutes of their Thursday matchup - and first of the season - against the Washington Capitals, the way the Pittsburgh Penguins were dominating was quite similar to what they did to the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first 40 minutes of a heartbreaking 4-3 loss on Monday.

In that game, the Penguins were up, 3-0, heading into the third period, and they surrendered the lead within the first seven minutes. The Leafs won it in the back half of a dominant final 20 minutes that had the Penguins back on their heels for a lot of it.

Well, in this one, the Penguins went up, 3-0 early in the second period. The same thing couldn't possibly happen twice, could it?

As it turns out, it could. And it did.

It happened in the second period this time, but for the second consecutive game, the Penguins surrendered a 3-0 lead in a single period. But - contrary to what happened after Toronto tied the game Monday, the Penguins did not just give up and give in against the Capitals.

Instead, they kept fighting, and the result was different. Pittsburgh had the opportunity to respond in the third period, and with a much better response, they were able to come away with the 5-3 win.

"Credit to the guys,” head coach Dan Muse said. “We were just in this situation three days ago. It would have been really easy for this group to cave. It would have been very easy for this group to play back on their heels, to play worried. I thought we came out in the third period and we did the things that we needed to do to win the game.

“We’ll continue to look at things, we’ll continue to clean up things there. But, at the end of the day, the guys got the job done. They got the two points."

The Penguins started off strong, as they went to an early power play, and rookie Ben Kindel and veteran Sidney Crosby - new linemates at five-on-five, too - connected on a beautiful Kindel cross-ice seam pass to 87, who buried the one-timer for his 10th goal of the season.

Then, about eight minutes later, Capitals’ forward Sonny Milano went to the box for hooking, and the power play was at it again. And so was Crosby. Erik Karlsson threw one at the net from the point, and on its way in, the puck was deflected by Bryan Rust. Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren made the initial save with his glove but couldn’t hold onto it, and Crosby buried the rebound for his second of the game, league-leading sixth power play goal, and league-leading 11th goal.

The Penguins outshot the Caps, 16-7, in the opening period, and it was a pretty clinical performance from them once again. Anthony Mantha added another one to the board on a rebound early in the second period.

But, then, things started to get eerily reminiscent of Monday’s game.

The Capitals began pushing hard and often after Mantha’s goal. The first domino to fall was Dylan Strome, who scored midway through the middle frame to cut the lead to 3-1. Then, about five minutes later, youngster Ryan Leonard appeared to make it 3-2, but an offside call reversed the goal.

But, no matter. Less than a minute later, Rasmus Sandin scored the Caps’ second goal, anyway, and Tom Wilson tied the game with just five seconds remaining in the second.

Once again, the Penguins found themselves in a precarious situation. Both teams traded a few chances in the first part of the third, and the Penguins took a pair of penalties within the first 10 minutes but managed to kill off that time. During the second penalty - a Delay of Game infraction by Kindel - Strome took an offensive zone penalty for cross-checking, and the teams played four-on-four for a little more than a minute before a brief power play opportunity for the Penguins.

And - for the third time on the evening - they didn’t miss. Karlsson gave the puck away to John Carlsson at the offensive blue line, but he quickly recovered with the reverse on Carlsson. The puck found its way back into the attacking zone on the stick of Kindel, who sent it all the way around the boards to Evgeni Malkin on the wall at the left point.

From there, Malkin sent a beautiful cross-ice pass to the low slot, where Rust was skating in from the opposite direction. He put a gorgeous one-time redirection behind Lindgren, and the Penguins took back the lead, 4-3.

Connor Dewar - who played with high energy the entire game - was rewarded with an empty-net goal with just 2:04 left on the clock.

Obviously, the difference in response ended up being the actual difference in this one. But - no matter the result - the Penguins know there are a lot of defensive holes and lapses in their game right now and that they need to be much better for a full 60 minutes.

“Obviously, you never want to give up three unanswered goals,” Kindel said. “Like I said [after the Toronto game], we’re learning a lot. It’s still early in the season, and you don’t want to have it happen all the time. So, just got to learn from it so it doesn’t happen again.”

