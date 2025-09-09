Penguins Prospect Bill Zonnon Set to Join 2025-26 Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't officially announced their training camp roster yet, but we know at least one of the top prospects will be there when it likely opens next week.

Bill Zonnon, one of three players the Penguins selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, will be at Penguins training camp.

Zonnon was picked with the 22nd overall pick by the Penguins after they selected Benjamin Kindel with the 11th overall pick. They later selected Will Horcoff, son of former NHL player Shawn Horcoff, with the 24th overall pick.

Zonnon has spent the last three seasons in the QMJHL and will spend his fourth in the league this season with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. He spent the last three years with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, and his production went up each year, including this past season, when he finished with 28 goals and 83 points in 64 games.

The Penguins' coaching staff and management will get to see how he does at camp before sending him back for his junior season. They're really excited about him and think he can be a mainstay in the NHL once he develops more.

His game is more east-west but uses his shot really well and is really good around the net front. He also has some slick playmaking ability. There's a lot to like about his game, and it'll be great to see him showcase his skill once camp starts.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!