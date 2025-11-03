Penguins Prospect Jordan Charron Continues To Stay Hot In OHL

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordan Charron has had an unbelievable start to the 2025-26 OHL season.

Charron, a fifth-round pick by the Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft this year, scored his 14th goal of the season on Saturday night. He blew past a defender and scored on a mini breakaway to make it 3-0 for the Soo Greyhounds.

Charron has been a different player for the Greyhounds this season, compiling 14 goals and 20 points in his first 18 games. He already surpassed his goal total from last year (10) and is one point away from tying his point total from last year (21).

The offense has been spectacular to watch, but his skating has improved as well. He looks faster on the ice, and it was very evident by the way he blew past that defender for the shorthanded goal.

Charron was one of the standouts of development camp back in July. Even though it was only glorified practice, he still showcased his strong release each day and has carried that momentum into the 2025-26 season. He is currently projected to finish the year with 53 goals and 76 points.

This will be his final OHL season since he is committed to St. Lawrence University for the 2026-27 season.

