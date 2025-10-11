Penguins Prospect Travis Hayes Scores His Third Goal Of 2025-26 Season

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Travis Hayes scored again for the OHL's Soo Greyhounds on Friday night.

Hayes, who was picked by the Penguins in the fourth-round of the 2025 NHL Draft and is the brother of fellow Penguins prospect Avery Hayes, scored his third goal of the season on Friday. It was a harmless shot from the point before it was re-directed by a player on the opposing team.

Hayes was at the Penguins' training camp for a little bit in September before he was sent back to the Greyhounds. He has three goals and five points in eight games to start the 2025-26 season.

Hayes is in his third season with the Greyhounds after finishing the 2024-25 season with 21 goals and 51 points in 65 games. It's the best individual season of his career to date.

His progress will be fun to track throughout the year.

